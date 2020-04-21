Mumbai: 5 arrested for making Tiktok video demeaning cops

Five men in their 20s werearrested in Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai on Tuesday forallegedly making a Tiktok video demeaning police, an officialsaid

He identified the five, residents of Kherwadi inBandra East, as Avinash Verma (28), Jalis Siddique (20),Salman Shaikh (22), Nafis Ansari (28) and Sajid Shaikh (24)

"They had ventured out defying lockdown norms and madea video insulting the police. We identified them from TiktokIDs and arrested them under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act andDisaster Management Act," the Bandra Kurla Complex policestation official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

