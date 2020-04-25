Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arts in quarantine: Serendipity Arts Foundation launches new virtual festival

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:06 IST
Arts in quarantine: Serendipity Arts Foundation launches new virtual festival

In an attempt to continue bringing experiences in the arts during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Serendipity Arts Foundation has curated a virtual festival featuring a range of multi-disciplinary presentations from a cross section of art forms. The offerings will see a diverse mix of archived and aggregated content, presented through webinars, performances, readings and workshops, organisers said.

The digital initiative — SAF 2020 x You, starting Saturday, will be hosted on the different social media platforms of the festival, supported by a new, specially designed webpage, and will be evenly spread across at least five days, they added. Highlights include special sessions by stalwarts in the fields of music, visual arts, dance, theatre and more, including tabla virtuoso Bickram Ghosh, drummer Ranjit Barot, music director Sneha Khanwalkar, photographer Ravi Agarwal, contemporary dancer Astad Deboo and curators Vidya Shivadas and Rahaab Allana. "At a time when people across all nations are hurting, and lives have been disrupted, the arts bring us together and helps us stay connected. "SAF 2020 x YOU celebrates the human spirit, the ability to support each other, and to come out on top of any crisis with the human spirit and humanity intact. We hope this will brighten your day and give you reason for joy," Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation, said. Both the aggregated and original content for the virtual festival have been bracketed into four segments — Exhibitions, Performances, Workshops and Readings/Resources, which will be shared by the partners, affiliates, as well as the past and present curators of the festival, along with a combination of popular content available from public sources.

Among other attractions will be special readings and storytelling sessions for children from fables and children's literature, by theatre personality Arundhati Nag's Ranga Shankara Theater. The programming will also include several workshops on theatre, music and culinary arts for viewers to participate in and rejoice from the comfort of their homes. "At Serendipity Arts Foundation, we have been inspired by the resilience and strength of the arts community, in offering kindness, hope and faith through the arts to the wider public, even as we collectively experience these strenuous times. We would like to thank the arts community for their efforts in keeping the arts alive and roaring, through this rough patch and bring some comfort to people," Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of the foundation and festival, said. The official hashtag of the digital festival is #SAFeFestival.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

German EU presidency to focus on coronavirus fight, environment

Germany will focus its six-month presidency of the European Union from July 1 on the fight against the new coronavirus and its social and economic impact as well as environmental issues, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday. It will be...

Amid lockdown, cops convey surprise b'day wishes to woman

Hyderabad, Apr 25 PTI Amid the ongoing lockdown, police here made it a memorable birthday for a 60-year-old woman by wishing her surprisingly following a request of her US-based son. Kutty Hadassa Paul, whose late husband Vijay Paul was a w...

Tibetan govt-in-exile launches `release Panchen Lama' campaign

The Central Tibetan Administration has announced a three-week campaign in support of the 11th Panchen Lama, taken into custody by Chinese authorities 25 years ago and not seen in public since then. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was recognised b...

JDS MLC, locals protest against COVID testing of journalists in Mandya

Janata Dal-Secular JDS MLC KT Srikante Gowda along with a group of locals on Saturday protested against the coronavirus test of journalists, said District Magistrate MV Venkatesh said. As per an order by the Health Department, we were condu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020