Unity in Diversity: A True Kerala Story

In an inspiring call for unity, Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi has invited Muslim residents to welcome Hindu devotees during the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival.

The cleric's request emphasizes the importance of love and fraternity during this time, especially as the festival coincides with Ramadan.

The gesture has resonated widely, with many sharing his message as a testament to Kerala's unique spirit of harmony amidst diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)