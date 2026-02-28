Unity in Diversity: A True Kerala Story
The appeal by Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi to welcome Hindu devotees during the Attukal Pongala festival has garnered widespread attention on social media. His gesture promotes interfaith harmony and hospitality, encouraging the Muslim community to open their homes and mosques to visitors during the festival.
Thiruvananthapuram
In an inspiring call for unity, Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi has invited Muslim residents to welcome Hindu devotees during the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival.
The cleric's request emphasizes the importance of love and fraternity during this time, especially as the festival coincides with Ramadan.
The gesture has resonated widely, with many sharing his message as a testament to Kerala's unique spirit of harmony amidst diversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
