Irrfan Khan was beyond excellence: Sonowal

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:21 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan, one of the most versatile actors of Indian cinema, and said he was "beyond excellence". "My tribute to one of the finest actors, who has left a legacy and a great void," Sonowal said in a tweet with a picture of the National Award winning actor.

"An actor beyond excellence, Irrfan Khan will be missed by all of us. Rest in peace... ," he added. Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors as well as a known name in Hollywood, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday at the age of 54.

Fans and followers across Assam mourned the demise of the actor and expressed their shock on the social media platforms. Many turned the loss as "personal" and said "Indian cinema will never be the same again with this irreparable loss".

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too condoled Khan's demise by terming him as a "superfine" artiste. "Salaam Irrfan Khan! Like millions of your admirers, I'm also shocked. What an incredible life you lead - despite being from Hindi Medium, you enthralled audiences across the world with your Hollywood appearances.

"With you, we've lost a superfine artist. You were a true Warrior," Sarma tweeted..

