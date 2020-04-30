Delhi Police allows Rishi Kapoor's daughter to travel to Mumbai amid lockdown

Delhi Police allows Rishi Kapoor's daughter to travel to Mumbai amid lockdownPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:01 IST
The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, officials said. "Along with Ridhima, five other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.
The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. His death comes a day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer. Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.
