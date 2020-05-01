Goans to get free quarantine on return from other states: CM

Residents of Goa, who are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, will be quarantined for free by the government once they return to the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced. He made the announcement through a tweet posted on Thursday.

"I wish to inform that all Goans who are currently stranded in various parts of the country would be quarantined at Govt facility without any fees/charges upon their arrival in Goa. Further, they would be shifted to home quarantine as soon as their #COVID19 test proves negative," Sawant said on the micro-blogging site. As per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Goa government has already begun the process of bringing back the people from the state, who are stranded in parts of the country.