Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till May 29

After a cabinet meeting, Rao told reporters that night-time curfew would continue in the entire state

Last month, even before the Centre had announced the first extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Rao had said the lockdown in Telangana would continue till May 7. PTI SJR APRHMB