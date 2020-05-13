Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerge from nest on Goa beach, CM posts video

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday posted a video clip on Twitter of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings on Morjim beach after they emerged from their nest.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:12 IST
Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerge from nest on Goa beach, CM posts video
Olive Ridley hatchlings on Morjim beach in Goa [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday posted a video clip on Twitter of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings on Morjim beach after they emerged from their nest. Sawant also informed that the Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh beaches attract Olive Ridley turtles for nesting in Goa as well.

"Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attract turtles for nesting," he tweeted. A couple of weeks earlier the Chief Minister had also shared a photograph of a black panther walking majestically in the Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Hotel premises sealed after Air India crew member found COVID- 19 positive

A part of a hotel premises, where COVID-19 tests of the Air India crew and pilots are being done as per the protocol, was sealed after a crew member is found to be positive for the virus. A part of the premises which was used for conducting...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing.The Huo-Yun Nati...

China claims its troops patrolling on Chinese side of LAC

Amid tensions between the Indian and Chinese soldiers at Pangong Tso lake area, China said on Wednesday that India should refrain from taking any action to complicate the issue and claimed that the PLA troops were conducting normal patrol o...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing. The Huo-Yun Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020