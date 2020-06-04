Left Menu
Basu Chatterjee's works touched people's hearts: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, saying his works touched people's hearts. Chatterjee (93), known for his relatable, light as soufflé brand of cinema with films such as "Rajnigandha" and "Chitchor" , died on Thursday following age-related health issues.

"Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people," Modi wrote on Twitter. Extending condolences to Chatterjee's family and innumerable fans, the prime minister wrote, "Om Shanti." PTI NAB NSD NSD

