Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misuse of Visva-Bharati by employees to blame for decline in

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has said the sliding down of the central institute in the NIRF ranking can be attributed to factors such as misuse of the university by a section of employees and gradual deviation from the ethos of Rabindranath Tagore who founded it in 1921.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 01:06 IST
Misuse of Visva-Bharati by employees to blame for decline in
In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking released recently, the Visva-Bharati slipped from the 37th position to 50th. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has said the sliding down of the central institute in the NIRF ranking can be attributed to factors such as misuse of the university by a section of employees and gradual deviation from the ethos of Rabindranath Tagore who founded it in 1921. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking released recently, the Visva-Bharati slipped from the 37th position to 50th.

In statements written in English and Bengali, Chakraborty said since 2016, the institute's ranking has been gradually declining and "attributing the blame to the university authorities is ineffectual, though easy move" when all stakeholders have a role to ensure its yearly academic output and rich legacy is kept intact. "Visva Bharati is the proverbial goose that lays golden eggs for everybody students, teachers, the local businessmen, the toto (e-rickshaw) drivers, the journalists and other stakeholders. What is required is to take care of the goose instead of contributing to its slow demise, he said.

Chakraborty, who took over as the VC in 2018, had also claimed on February 21 that a section of people is using the central university "as the goose which lays golden eggs". He had also said that the university is going through a financial crisis and "is in ventilation". In the statements, he listed instances of alleged financial irregularities that he tried to address, and a number of agitations of the employees raising demands which, he said, unjustified.

He said this is the first list of what he believes has led to Visva-Bharati's fall in public perception in the recent past and the institute is "perhaps one of those rare seats of learning which has a great legacy and yet is distinctly famous for all the wrong reasons". Chakraborty said since he took over as VC, he had attempted to "rectify the deviation of the university from well-established rules and regulations," the deviations which created a not so favourable impression about the institute among the public.

"And the VC possesses no magic wand with which to erase decades of systematic deviation from the practices supportive of the Rabindrik (Tagorean) Ethos and the 1951 Visva Bharati Acts and Statutes," Chakraborty said. He also sought the support of the institute's well-wishers "so that we may collect address the easily identifiable lacunae in its functioning".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, media reports said, and police said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter pro...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Li...

We are united by patriotism: KCR expresses happiness over PM's all-party meet

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. We may h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020