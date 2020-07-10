To atone, gambling accused sings Bhajan inside police station

To wash away his `sin', a folk artist who was arrested in a case of gambling gave a Bhajan performance inside a police station after getting bail in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. A video of the Bhajan (devotional song) went viral on social media on Friday.

It showed Hemant Dave, a young folk singer, singing and playing harmonium inside the inspector's chamber at Muli taluka police station on July 9. The police officer was seen offering him a currency note as a reward. "Dave is a popular folk singer of this region. He and some others were arrested by the police on July 8 on the charges of gambling. As it is a minor offense, he was granted bail on the same day," said Deputy Superintendent of Police A B Valand.

The next day, Dave went back to the police station and told officials that he wanted to atone for his "sin" by singing a Bhajan, said the SP. "He was on bail and he is not some dreaded criminal.

That's why the inspector allowed him to sing. He just wanted to show remorse. He had not been called by the police," Valand added.