Karnataka Minister CT Ravi tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for COVID-19. However, his wife and staff members have tested negative.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-07-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 09:09 IST
Karnataka Minister CT Ravi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for COVID-19. However, his wife and staff members have tested negative. "Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi and my staff members underwent COVID-19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm COVID Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine," Ravi tweeted.

"For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and come back to work with you all," he added. So far, Karnataka has reported 36,216 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

