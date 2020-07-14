Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK pub sets up electric fence at bar for COVID-secure distancing

Jonny McFadden, who runs the popular Star Inn in Saint Just town of Cornwall, said there is limited space at the bar where drinks are served and therefore he resorted to what he says is “just a normal electric fence” found in many field perimeters to control cattle and sheep around England. Speaking to the local ‘Cornwall Live’ newspaper, McFadden said the fence is for everybody’s benefit due to the space constraints.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:25 IST
UK pub sets up electric fence at bar for COVID-secure distancing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A pub landlord in Cornwall in south-western England has hit the headlines in the UK for his unique method of ensuring COVID-19 secure social distancing guidelines by installing an electric fence around the bar area. Jonny McFadden, who runs the popular Star Inn in Saint-Just town of Cornwall, said there is limited space at the bar where drinks are served and therefore he resorted to what he says is "just a normal electric fence" found in many field perimeters to control cattle and sheep around England.

Speaking to the local 'Cornwall Live' newspaper, McFadden said the fence is for everybody's benefit due to the space constraints. "It's there for social-distancing. Before the fence, people were not following social distancing and were doing as they pleased, but now people take heed to the guidance around social distancing. It's for everybody's benefit," he said.

"Everybody enters my bar, they try to get served here, which is right in the doorway, and so to keep people away from here, I didn't know what to do. So, I put in an electric fence," he explained. Asked during a BBC interview if it was switched on, McFadden said: "Come and find out – there is a fear factor and it works." McFadden said he came up with the idea after he had struggled to enforce the social distancing message among some customers, who returned to the pub as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased across England earlier this month. Under the government guidance, all establishments must follow COVID-secure rules of highlighting social distancing messages and also hygiene and cleanliness to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

McFadden, who is also a farmer, resorted to the fence because he feels it will keep people away because "people are like sheep". "They know it is a fence and don't want to touch it to find out whether it is on or not," he said.

His customers are said to be happy with the fencing, which has generated a lot of laughs, though his insurance broker is not entirely happy. "He was a bit worried but then that is what he is there for. He rang a nephew of mine and said 'I hope he is not electrocuting people'. Well come and find out if I am," he said, in a light-hearted vein.

The Star Inn, which only serves drinks and no food, is one of the oldest pubs in St Just and has featured in several television shows and films.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

`EU has untapped trade potential with India, great FTA prospect'

EU is one of Indias largest trading and investment partners but it has untapped great trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday, and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a com...

EU calls for de-escalation along LAC, hopes for continuation of dialogue between India, China

Noting that India and China are influential and powerful players in Asia, the European Union EU sources have expressed hope for the continuation of dialogue between the two countries to resolve the border issue. The sources said they hoped ...

India 'pharmacy of the world', on fast-track mode to develop COVID-19 vaccine: ICMR

India is considered as the pharmacy of the world. About 60 per cent of the drugs uitilised in the United States of America are of Indian origin. So, these are generic drugs produced in India where the country has established itself over the...

Eyeing Olympic quota, Anish also has his academic plans sorted

A teen sensation in every aspect, Anish Bhanwala is not content with only his awe-inspiring shooting resume, which features prominently his feat as Indias youngest Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Having clocked 90 percent recently in his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020