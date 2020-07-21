Elderly couple killed in Odisha, bodies burnt over withcraft suspicion

A miscreant killed an elderly couple and set their house on fire over suspicion of 'practising sorcery' at Suri Sahi tribal village under Kalinga Nagar police station limits of Jajpur. The deceased couple was identified as Basanti Balmuch and Kailash Balmuch. Charan Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police Jajpur, said that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

A case has been registered at Kalinga Nagar police station and a probe is underway. Strict action will be taken against the guilty, Meena said.