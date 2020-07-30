Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinness World Records awards certificate to Shakuntala Devi for 'fastest human computation'

The fastest human computation is 28 seconds and was achieved by Shakuntala Devi by successfully multiplying two randomly selected 13-digit numbers, at Imperial College London, UK, on June 18, 1980. The certification was received by Anupama Banerji, daughter of the late mathematician.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:12 IST
Guinness World Records awards certificate to Shakuntala Devi for 'fastest human computation'

Guinness World Records on Thursday honoured Indian math genius Shakuntala Devi with the long overdue record title for 'fastest human computation', four decades after she achieved the feat. The fastest human computation is 28 seconds and was achieved by Shakuntala Devi by successfully multiplying two randomly selected 13-digit numbers, at Imperial College London, UK, on June 18, 1980.

The certification was received by Anupama Banerji, daughter of the late mathematician.    Banerji said she was barely 10 when her mother made the world record. "Wherever I went, all people would speak about was that record. So I knew it was a huge achievement worldwide. I remember going to the Trocadero Centre (an entertainment complex on London's Coventry Street). They have a room there which had mummy's picture. It was fantastic," she told PTI in an interview.

The honour comes a day before "Shakuntala Devi" , a biopic on Banerji's mother, starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Anu Menon, the film stars Vidya Balan in the title role. Balan said she is "thrilled" that Banerji will now have the certificate to cherish forever.

"While shooting for 'Shakuntala Devi' in London, we would meet Anupama Banerji often. In my conversations with her, I realised that the late Shakuntala Devi didn't have an official certification from Guinness World Records - it wasn't the norm then. "Vikram Malhotra (producer) and I were, therefore, very keen to make this happen and along with the Amazon team, we reached out to the Guinness World Records team who provided us with every support," the actor said in a statement. Banerji said Balan has "far exceeded our expectations" in playing the role of her mother on screen. "Her performance has been nothing short of astounding. Before seeing the movie, I was a little bit nervous about a few things as you have your whole life portrayed in front of you. But they have done it with so much grace. I see that spirit and attitude in Vidya," she added.

Banerji also praised actor Sanya Malhotra, who has played her role in the film. "Seeing yourself on screen is strange, but Sanya is brilliant. She has played me probably much nicer than the real me. Her acting is fantastic." Craig Glenday, editor in chief, Guinness World Records said Shakuntala Devi's astounding achievement continues to hold its place in their archives after so many years. "No one has been able to even equal, let alone break, this record which is a testament to both the exceptional power of Ms Devi's mind and the significance of this particular mental challenge. A global celebration of the life and career of the 'Human Computer' is long overdue, and Guinness World Records is honoured to play its part in championing this unique individual," added Glenday.

Also starring Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh, "Shakuntala Devi" is slated to be released worldwide on Friday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Heightening EU frictions, Poland queries pact on violence against women

Polands highest constitutional court is to scrutinize a European pact on violence against women, the prime minister said on Thursday, after a cabinet member said Warsaw should quit the treaty which the nationalist government considers too l...

Ex-gratia be not denied to workers left for villages due to lockdown: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said ex-gratia cannot be denied to workers who returned to their villages due to lack of work in the wake of the COVID-19 merely because their physical verification cannot be carried out for being registered...

1.4 million seek jobless aid as virus keeps forcing layoffs

More than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, further evidence of the devastation the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the U.S. economy. The continuing wave of job cuts is occurring against the b...

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers blasted off for the red planet Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020