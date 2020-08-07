Defer statement recording till SC hears plea: Rhea to ED

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide, on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone the recording of her statement in the money laundering case lodged by it till her plea in the Supreme Court is heard. Chakrabortys advocate Satish Maneshinde said the actor would not appear before the ED, which has summoned her on Friday, till the Supreme Court hears her plea.

Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the case lodged by the Bihar police against her to be transferred to the Mumbai police. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty and a few of her relatives, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

Singh had also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of the Patna-born Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra residence on June 14. Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, and others.

The ED had on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and her family and directed her to appear before the central agency's Mumbai office on Friday (August 7). Maneshinde said the actor would not appear before the ED on Friday.

She has requested a postponement of recording her statement till the Supreme Court hearing (on her plea), he said. Maneshinde said the ED has not yet responded to the request.