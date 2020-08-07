Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in the city, to return to his home state. Tiwari's release, a week before the coronavirus- induced quarantine was to end, follows a request by Bihar police to release him, a BMC official said. He will fly to Patna in the evening, the official said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:57 IST
Mumbai: Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram (Sushant Singh Rajput)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in the city, to return to his home state. Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, had reached Mumbai on Sunday to supervise investigation in the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC. Tiwari's release, a week before the coronavirus- induced quarantine was to end, follows a request by Bihar police to release him, a BMC official said.

He will fly to Patna in the evening, the official said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

CPL teams confirm squads for upcoming season

Ahead of the start of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020, the teams on Friday confirmed the squads for the tournament with all players and coaching staff now in Trinidad and Tobago. The whole CPL cohort will be in strict quarantine for t...

Swiss govt signs agreement with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine

Switzerland has signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the COVID-19 vaccine the U.S. biotech company is developing, the government said on Friday. Switzerland will get 4.5 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinat...

UPDATE 1-Philippines records most coronavirus cases in eastern Asia after new surge

The Philippines on Thursday recorded another jump in coronavirus cases to overtake neighbouring Indonesia as the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the eastern part of Asia.A recent surge in cases of the vir...

Officer's killing: Report finds violations in parole case

The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in the case of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, the states government watchdog agency said in a repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020