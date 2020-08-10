Two held for filming and sharing woman's video

Two men were arrested on Mondayfor allegedly filming and sharing an objectionable video of awoman with whom one of them was in relationship in Nagpurdistrict of Maharashtra, police said

One of the accused, Pintu Meshram, allegedly filmedhimself with with woman and forwarded the clip to his friendBalu Gadayit, who shared it with his contacts, an officialsaid

Kalmeshwar police registered a case on the complaintlodged by brother of the woman, he said.