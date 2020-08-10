Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two held for filming and sharing woman's video

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:43 IST
Two held for filming and sharing woman's video

Two men were arrested on Mondayfor allegedly filming and sharing an objectionable video of awoman with whom one of them was in relationship in Nagpurdistrict of Maharashtra, police said

One of the accused, Pintu Meshram, allegedly filmedhimself with with woman and forwarded the clip to his friendBalu Gadayit, who shared it with his contacts, an officialsaid

Kalmeshwar police registered a case on the complaintlodged by brother of the woman, he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

At least six killed as Somalia security forces put out prison uprising

At least six prisoners were killed and another six injured when Somali security forces beat back an uprising in Mogadishus central prison on Monday, state radio reported.A senior police officer who did not wish to be named said that mutinou...

Tunisia PM designate to form technocratic govt without parties

Tunisias prime minister-designate said on Monday he would form a purely technocratic government following wrangling among political parties over the formation of the countrys next administration. The decision by Hichem Mechichi will likely ...

Guterres pledges continued UN support for Lebanon ‘in every possible way’

At a virtual briefing on Monday, high-level UN officials detailed how the situation is unfolding on the ground and what the Organization is doing to assist.The legendary strength of the Lebanese people now faces an additional test, said U...

UN food chief: Beirut could run out of bread in 2 1/2 weeks

The head of the UN food agency said Monday hes very, very concerned Lebanon could run out of bread in about two-and-a-half weeks because 85 per cent of the countrys grain comes through Beiruts devastated port but he believes an area of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020