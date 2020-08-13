Left Menu
Attempts to talk to my son was thwarted by accused: Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells SC

KK Singh, the father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his written submission told the Supreme Court that his attempt to talk to his son was thwarted by the accused persons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:24 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

KK Singh filed written submission before the Supreme Court on Thursday in connection with Rhea Chakraborty's petition pending before the top court.

"During the lifetime of Sushant Singh Rajput, the father's attempt to talk to him on telephone from Patna was thwarted by the accused persons by not letting him talk to him, which could have saved his son's life, KK Singh said in his reply submitted to the apex court today. He also submitted that the Patna police clearly had the jurisdiction to register the FIR, because the part of the cause of action happened at Patna.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Days after Rajput's death, Rhea had said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry into the case. Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer the investigation in the case registered against her in Patna to Mumbai.

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

