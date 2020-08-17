SPB's health remains critical, says hospital; Stalin, Rajini wish speedy recovery

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19, remained in critical condition and was on life support, the hospital treating him here said on Monday as wishes continued to pour for his recovery. The veteran singer-actor's son SPB Charan said his father was in "stable" condition while a host of people, including DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth, wished him a speedy recovery even as his lakhs of fans continued to pray for him.

MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old is undergoing treatment since August 5, said: "Thiru S B Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," a bulletin issued by hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Earlier, Charan, also a filmmaker, in a video message said: "Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday which is stable. Doctors, though, term his health status critical, "he is stable and there are no complications," as such and hence treating physicians feel it as a very good sign, Charan said and thanked well wishers and fans for their prayers.

Balasubrahmanyam, who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages since his singing debut in 1966, had suffered a setback on August 13 night and was put on life support. Indicating improvement later, Charan had on Sunday said his father, popularly known as SPB, was able to recognise people around and he "breathes a little more comfortably than before." Stalin said in a Facebook post: "The news that Padum Nila (singing moon) S P Balasubrahmanyam's health is improving gives joy." Also, the DMK chief hailed the veteran singer as one who "treated" the people for their worries through his heartwarming voice. "He should fully recover soon and continue his journey of songs." The words "Padum Nila" almost became a prefix to the singer's name in Tamil Nadu long ago reflecting the people's praise for his cool, captivating voice.

Rajinikanth wished Balasubrahmanyam well on his Twitter account saying "Get well soon dear Balu sir." The superstar also posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades. "For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sang in several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice," Rajinikanth said, noting that the former has crossed the critical phase.

"When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who is still in intensive care. Thanks," he said. Lyricist Vairamuthu, yesteryear actor Mohan, actor turned politician Radharavi, music composer Deva were among several others who wished the singer a speedy recovery.

SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare here after he tested positive for coronavirus..