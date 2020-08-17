Ker CM condoles death of Pt Jasraj

Ker CM condoles death of Pt JasrajPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:47 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying he was instrumental in spreading Hindustani music to various corners of the world. In a message, he said the death of Jasraj was an "irreparable loss" to Indian music.
The Ninety-year old Indian classical music doyen died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey.
