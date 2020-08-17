Congress leader Tilak Raj Behar tests positive for COVID-19
Congress leader and former Minister Tilak Raj Behar tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:45 IST
Congress leader and former Minister Tilak Raj Behar tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The former minister has been admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket where he is undergoing treatment.
His family members informed that he will be given plasma therapy. Behar is Uttarakhand's former Health Minister. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Saket
- Delhi
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Punjab Youth Congress to hold dharnas on August 4 against 'anti-farmer' ordinances
Divisive Trump nominee gets new Pentagon post, despite snub by Congress
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive
Karnataka Congress leader R Prasanna Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress-led UDF observes one-day 'Satyagraha', demands CM's resignation