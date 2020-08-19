Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace, melody into our lives: Sonia

With the passing away of Pandit Jasraj, a voice of sublime beauty and spirituality has been stilled, leaving a silence that has left millions of music lovers bereft, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:22 IST
Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace, melody into our lives: Sonia

With the passing away of Pandit Jasraj, a voice of sublime beauty and spirituality has been stilled, leaving a silence that has left millions of music lovers bereft, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has said. In a letter to Pandit Jasraj's wife Madhura, Gandhi expressed condolences and said the whole nation mourns "with you at this time of grief".

"Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace, melody and solace into our lives as we listened engrossed and enchanted to his renditions of khayals, thumri and bhajans, each of them endowed with his unique musical genius and his ability to communicate to his audiences his own understanding of the divine and eternal truths," Gandhi said. His warm rapport with his audience, his warm and large heart, gave that added dimension to his music, that drew us all to want to listen to him again and again, the Congress chief said in the letter dated August 18. "With the passing away of Pandit Jasraj, a voice of sublime beauty and spirituality has been stilled, leaving a silence that has left millions of music lovers, including myself bereft," she said.

"We must give thanks that Pandit Jasraj blessed our country and our culture so generously throughout his long and rich life; and that we have the precious legacy of his music forever- a legacy that your children and all the disciples he inspired will take forward with devotion," Gandhi said. Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. He was 90.

The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audiences spellbound with his craft, has left behind a storied legacy spanning more than eight decades. He is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali soldiers behind coup take to airwaves, promise handover

The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organise new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. In a statement carried overnig...

Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan seeks deferment of hearing on sentencing in SC

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the hearing on his sentencing with respect to the contempt of court case, till a review petition is filed and considered by the c...

Jaishankar shares video of himself exercising as part of Fit India Freedom run campaign

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday shared a video of himself exercising as part of the Fit India Freedom run campaign, an initiative to promote fitness across the country. In the video, Jaishankar can be seen jogging, stret...

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through public-private partnership: Prakash Javadekar.

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through public-private partnership Prakash Javadekar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020