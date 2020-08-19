Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Photography Day: Culture minister announces week-long Heritage Photography Contest

"I urge all photographers on World Photography Day to take pictures of our ancient heritage and tag ministries of @tourismgoi and @MinOfCultureGoI so that they can share it on social media platforms with your names," Patel tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:47 IST
World Photography Day: Culture minister announces week-long Heritage Photography Contest
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday announced a week-long 'Heritage Photography Contest' to create greater awareness among people about the country's heritage, the ministry said. The event began on August 19 and will continue till August 25. The ministry in a statement said that Patel has asked all photographers, professional or amateur, to click the best photos of the country's cultural heritage and share it on social media with the hashtag 'YeMeraIndia' while and tagging the @MinOfCultureGoI @tourismgoi.

The best photos will be featured on social media platforms of the ministries with full credit to the person behind the lens, it said. "I urge all photographers on World Photography Day to take pictures of our ancient heritage and tag ministries of @tourismgoi and @MinOfCultureGoI so that they can share it on social media platforms with your names," Patel tweeted. The contest has been started to give every citizen an opportunity to highlight unprotected heritage sites in their hometown, the statement said. The contest comes close on the heels of the 'Swadheenta Ke Rang' (colors of freedom) initiative, under which the culture ministry shared videos of eminent artists such as sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Bollywood playback singer Nitin Mukesh and dancer Sonal Mansingh on social media platforms.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shringla describes his B'desh visit as 'very satisfactory'

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday described his Bangladesh trip as very satisfactory as he wrapped up a two-day visit here during which he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held wide-ranging talks with his count...

One-day assembly session: Oppn playing politics amid coronavirus crisis, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for the criticism of his government for holding a one-day assembly session, saying they are indulging in politics at a time when the state is facing the coronavirus c...

864 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nashik; 1,197 recover

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 26,000-mark and rose to 26,774 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 864 new patients, health officials said. The virus claimed 15 more lives, which took the d...

Cong attacks govt over NSCN-IM's claims on 2015 framework agreement

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over Naga rebel group NSCN-IMs claim that the 2015 Framework Agreement was signed after a series of discussions based on the principle of shared- sovereignty, and sought answers over the dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020