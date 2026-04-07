Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Russian Petrochemical Plant

A deadly fire at a Russian petrochemical plant has claimed 12 lives, according to the plant's owner, Sibur, who announced the completion of search operations five days after the incident. The Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant, located in Tatarstan, suffered a tragic loss, including a firefighter.

The explosion, originating from a gas mixture at a facility that produces synthetic rubber and plastics, remains under investigation as the cause of the ignition is still unclear. The accident occurred in the town of Nizhnekamsk, raising questions about plant safety and emergency protocols.

Following the accident, the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent an aircraft from Moscow to airlift the injured to the capital for urgent medical treatment. The incident represents one of the most severe industrial accidents in the region and has prompted governmental and corporate inquiries into the plant's safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)