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Artemis II Crew Sets Historic Milestone with Epic Lunar Flyby

NASA's Artemis II mission crew, aboard the Orion capsule, achieved a historic record by reaching 252,755 miles from Earth, surpassing Apollo 13's distance. They ventured to the moon's far side, naming lunar features and providing rare photos, marking a pivotal step in NASA's ongoing lunar exploration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 03:54 IST
Artemis II Crew Sets Historic Milestone with Epic Lunar Flyby

The Artemis II mission has marked a significant milestone in NASA's space exploration history, with its crew reaching an unprecedented distance from Earth. On Monday, the astronauts surpassed the 1970 record set by Apollo 13, traveling 252,755 miles from our planet.

The crew, consisting of U.S. astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, used their journey to the moon's far side to assign new provisional names to previously unnamed lunar features. Notably, they suggested 'Integrity' for a crater, reflecting their Orion capsule's name, and 'Carroll' after Wiseman's late wife.

As part of their mission, the Artemis II astronauts captured rare, detailed photographs of the lunar surface and Earth from a unique vantage point. This endeavor paves the way for future missions aimed at re-establishing a human presence on the moon.

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