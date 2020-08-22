Left Menu
Family of engineer who died in Srisalam Power Plant mishap mourn his death, say he kept requesting for transfer

Family members of Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud, who died in Srisalam Power Plant mishap while mourning his death, said he had kept requesting for a transfer.

ANI | Ranga Reddy (Telangana) | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:24 IST
Father-in-law of the deceased speaking to reporters on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Family members of Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud, who died in Srisalam Power Plant mishap while mourning his death, said he had kept requesting for a transfer. Born in Warangal, Goud arrived with his father and settled in Champapeta in the city. In 2003 he had married Manjula and the couple have two children-Rahul and Akshaya.

Father-in-Law of Goud said, "My daughter and my son-in-law even celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. They were a happy family with two children. We all were eagerly waiting that he would come back for the festival but at 4.00 AM we got to know about the incident." "None of the department officers went to see the body in Srisailam and none of them came to our place. He was in the position of DE. He requested the MD to transfer him to Hyderabad but his requests didn't work. He stayed back to help people but finally he lost his life," Goud's father-in-law added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia payment for Srinivas Goud's family and Rs 25 lakh each for families of others who died in a fire incident at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) of the Srisailam reservoir in Nagarkurnool district of the state. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao announced one job each to families of the deceased and also extended other department benefits.

Nine persons who were trapped inside the SLBHP have lost their lives in the fire accident while three injured employees are getting treatment at the hospital, said Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Friday. The deceased have been identified as TSGENCO Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud, Assistant Engineers Venkat Rao, Mohan Kumar, Fatima Ujma, plant attendant Rambabu, junior attendant Kiran and Sundar Kumar, and two technicians from Amararaja company Vinesh Kumar and Mahesh Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10.30 pm. (ANI)

