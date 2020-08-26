Left Menu
Tamannaah Bhatia's parents test positive for COVID-19

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday said her parents have tested positive for COVID-19. The "Baahubali" actor shared the news on social media, saying that her father Santosh and mother Rajani were showing "mild COVID-19 symptoms" last week after which everyone at their residence got tested for the virus. "The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:22 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

"The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. "The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative," Tamannaah said in a statement. The 30-year-old actor said her parents are currently doing better and thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers. "By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she added. On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,37,678 with addition of 587 new cases.

