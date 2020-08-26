Left Menu
Financial woes drive jewellery shop owners to suicide in Delhi

In the note, the brothers have apologized to their family for taking the extreme step, police said. The bodies were found on the third floor of the jewellery shop, while the father of the deceased was present on the first floor of the building at the time of incident, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:50 IST
Financial woes drive jewellery shop owners to suicide in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two brothers, owners of a jewellery shop, were on Wednesday found hanging at their store in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said. The incident took place around 3 pm, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Arpit (42) and Ankit (47). They lived with their family in Bazar Sitaram area, they said. A suicide note recovered from the spot cited financial crisis as the reason for taking the extreme step, police said. In the note, the brothers have apologized to their family for taking the extreme step, police said.

The bodies were found on the third floor of the jewellery shop, while the father of the deceased was present on the first floor of the building at the time of incident, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said. However, the locals alleged that the two brothers were being harassed by money lenders as they had taken loans from a few of them. Due to financial crisis owing to the lockdown, they were not able to repay their dues. The duo were also allegedly thrashed by money lenders, they claimed. Police, however, said they are verifying the allegations and said the two brothers have not named anyone in the suicide note.

"We are recording statement of family members and the matter is being investigated," the DCP said. Ankit, the elder brother was married and has two children while his younger brother Arpit is unmarried, the officer added. They were into manufacturing jewellery.

