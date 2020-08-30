Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Band artists look for work on last Ganesh immersion day

This year half of our season went with almost zero earnings as weddings were cancelled due to lockdown," Aurangabad-based brass band player Nisar Qureshi told PTI. "Though big processions are not permitted on the last day of immersion of Ganesh idols, we still expect some orders for playing music," said Qureshi, whose four generations were in the same profession.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 09:30 IST
Maha: Band artists look for work on last Ganesh immersion day

Band artists, who did not get any orders this summer due to restrictions on weddings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, are now hopeful of revival of their business during the culmination of the Ganesh festival on Tuesday. After the lockdown came into force in March, many band artists in Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Nanded districts had to leave their profession as they did not get any bookings for playing instruments since people cancelled or postponed wedding ceremonies in the last few months.

But, they are now expecting some bookings during the immersion of idols, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh festival, on 'Anant Chaturdashi'. "Marriages generally take place every year between March and May, and between November (after Diwali) and January. This year half of our season went with almost zero earnings as weddings were cancelled due to lockdown," Aurangabad-based brass band player Nisar Qureshi told PTI.

"Though big processions are not permitted on the last day of immersion of Ganesh idols, we still expect some orders for playing music," said Qureshi, whose four generations were in the same profession. He said the current situation came as a shock to him as he never experienced such a crisis in his life.

"I have nearly 20 people dependent on my business and everyone has a family. Of late, we have had no practice sessions as nobody is calling us to play the band. Many of my team members are now working as farm or construction labourers, while some are selling vegetables," he said. Another band artist Ashok More said every year they even used to get orders from other cities, but this time not a single order has come their way.

"There are nearly 50 brass band teams in Aurangabad and about 10 of them have decided to leave this profession due to their debts. The government should help us," he said. More said the education of their children has also been affected as they cannot afford smartphones for every child at home for their online classes. "There are numerous issues now," he rued.

More said they are planning to hold an agitation on Wednesday to make the government aware about their problems. Shankar Jogdand, a band artist from neighbouring Nanded, said his shop is locked since the last six months but he is still paying its rent of Rs 2,000 and electricity bill of Rs 400 every month.

"My 20 team members are finding it difficult to survive. Every one is looking for some other way of earning their livelihood. Many of them have chosen to work in farms. We never thought of any other work earlier," he said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bellinger, Muncy homer in Dodgers’ 7-4 win over Rangers

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy ripped home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the reeling Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday in the middle of a three-game interleague series between the teams in Arlington, Texas. The victory was the 14th in ...

Bellinger, Muncy homer in Dodgers’ 7-4 win over Rangers

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy ripped home runs as the Dodgers defeated the reeling Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday in the middle of a three-game interleague series between the teams in Arlington, Texas. The victory was the 14th in the past 17 ...

Lehner blanks Canucks again to give Knights series lead

Robin Lehner made 31 saves to record his second shutout in three games and the Vegas Golden Knights claimed a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series. The Golden Knight...

CM Chouhan informs PM Modi about MP flood situation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday about the flood situation in the state. I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020