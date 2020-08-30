Shaan in Bengali music video 'China'

Left Menu
Popular Bollywood singer Shaan has featured in a Bengali music video 'China' (Don't want) which has been shot entirely from home due to the COVID-19 restrictions. While Shaan has composed the music and sung the track himself from home, the lyrics have been penned by Rajib Chakraborty. "We are all going through an emotional phase post lockdown.

Popular Bollywood singer Shaan has featured in a Bengali music video 'China' (Don't want) which has been shot entirely from home due to the COVID-19 restrictions. While Shaan has composed the music and sung the track himself from home, the lyrics have been penned by Rajib Chakraborty.

"We are all going through an emotional phase post lockdown. Everyone is scared about what happens next and people have also become bored sitting at home. So, this track is meant to cheer everyone up. "It has nothing to do with China as a country or Covid-19 or even lockdown. It has two peppy tracks which talks about a boy who is unhappy with the social media obsession of his girlfriend," Shaan told PTI on Sunday.

Apart from Shaan, young actors Neel Bhattacharya, Trina Saha and lyricist Rajib Chakraborty collaborated in the project which was streamed on Youtube from August 27. "We all shot sequences from our homes. My part consisted of shooting my sequence from my own phone - sing and dance. We all enjoyed our parts. China in Bengali means "I don't want. There is nothing about China and any pun could be interesting," he said.

Shaan said he thought about the concept during lockdown confinement at his north Kolkata home - when he came for a visit and got stuck - and discussed the issue with his team and Rajib Chakraborty penned the lyrics which summed up the mood perfectly. "It is a teamwork where all of us worked separately from our places, got connected through the net and the end product came out so beautifully as expected," he said.

"The video works perfectly during the lockdown. We kept constraints in mind. The video aims to target millennial youngsters," he said. Asked about the reason to choose the term 'China', keeping in mind the recent incidents, Shaan emphasized the title of the video has nothing to do with these things.

"But again I am of the view that as a country we are more 'atmanirbhar'. Hence why not make a song which shows our music industry is so self-reliant that even lockdown constraints can never put us down," he said. In the video, the boy is shown to be obsessed with the girl and the girl seems to be preoccupied with social media.

Eventually, the boy realises that he stands second in her priority list, while Shaan keeps crooning the 'China' song. "It relates to this generation," Shaan said.

