Ramdas Athawale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut after alleged threat by Shiv Sena MP

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale on Friday slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:02 IST
Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale on Friday slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Athwale said while he did not know the entire truth, but comments by Raut were absolutely uncalled for.

"Raut is a good friend of mine. He is a Shiv Sena leader, a party spokesperson as well as the Saamana editor. I don't know the entire truth but if at all he has threatened the actress it is quite unfortunate. We are all with Ranaut and family in her fight for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet. Hitting back at Ranaut, Raut accused her of lying and said, "Shiv Sena does not threaten anyone, but takes to the streets.

"Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police all over the world," he added further. Meanwhile slamming Ranaut Congress leader, Sachin Sawant said, "Kangana and her team is, in fact, Kangana + BJP IT Cell! BJP is working behind curtains. This ungrateful lady along with BJP MLA have insulted 13 crores Maharashtrians,106 martyrs who laid their lives for Mumbai, Rani Lakshmibai and those all who love Amchi Mumbai at the behest of BJP."

"Maharashtra is a land of King Shivaji. There have been concerted efforts to humiliate Maharashtra by BJP. No BJP leader condemned Kangana yet. We demand an unconditional apology from Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra for their tacit support to Kangana and Ram Kadam," he added. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday welcomed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former IPS officers in connection with the "unfair, malicious and false media campaign" against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On August 31, eight former IPS officers moved the Bombay High Court, urging it to stop the "media trial" in the late actor's death case.

While holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on August 19 directed the CBI to investigate the case. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

