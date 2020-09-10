I thank Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to my daughter, says Kangana's mother

Asha Ranaut, mother of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to her daughter. "What the Maharashtra government did is condemnable. I condemn that in the harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter and people's blessings are with her. I'm proud of her. She always stood by the truth and will continue doing that. I thank Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. Had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her," Asha Ranaut told reporters.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, she said, "Even though we were with the Congress and my father-in-law (grandfather of Kangana) was also with Congress, but we got support from Amit Shah and I also thank Modiji." The 'Panga' actress has already been provided with the Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also criticised Mumbai police. (ANI)