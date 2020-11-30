Young Kashmiri artist inspires all who dream of acting in Bollywood films, web series

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30: A young Kashmiri film artist from Srinagar is inspiring youth in the valley to pursue their dream careers after creating a space for himself in Bollywood. He has acted alongside Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and also featured in Alia Bhatt's Raazi. Aadil Pala, from Dalgate area of Srinagar, hails from a middle-class family and is currently pursuing his bachelors at Amar Singh College in Srinagar. Acting, according to Aadil, was his passion since childhood and he began working towards it after joining a local theatre in Srinagar at an early age.

"When I was 16, I started working on my acting and joined a local theatre in Srinagar. I always knew that acting was my true calling and felt the happiest while performing on stage," Aadil told ANI. While working in the local theatre, he got offers for many drama shows and local Kashmiri programmes. But Aadil's dream of working in a full-length Hindi feature film came true after he was offered a role in Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. It was followed by another important role in Alia Bhatt's Raazi.

"In the last four years, I have been able to create a place for myself in Bollywood. I worked with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and also featured in Raazi. Currently, I am a junior artist in the film industry but there is a long wait to go ahead," he said. Currently, his new web series 'Avrodh -- the siege' has premiered on an online streaming platform (Sony Live). Aadil is playing the negative lead role in the show and is visibly excited about experimenting with something new to improve his acting skills. The chance turned out to be a great learning experience for him and raised his confidence level as a performer. He also got the lead role in a Kashmiri movie that was screened at an international film festival.

"I also got to perform a negative role in web series 'Avrodh -- the siege' which premiered on Sony Live. It raised my confidence as an actor. I also played a lead role in a Kashmiri movie that was screened in an international film festival. I played the role of Sikander, the main character," Aadil asserted. He has become an inspiration for all those in the Kashmir valley who dream of acting in Bollywood films and web series.

"Everyone must work towards their passion, their dreams and their careers. Hard work, consistency and patience are the key factors that lead you to success. I think you can achieve anything in this world if you work hard enough towards the goal," he said. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several of Aadil's lined up projects were frozen but things are getting back on track for the aspiring actor who dreams of working as a leading character in a Hindi film soon. (ANI)