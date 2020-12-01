FROM THE FIELD: Trafficked teenager advocates for women’s rights in Central America
A 19-year-old woman from Nicaragua in Central America has been telling the United Nations how she was traded as “currency” in a card game, and then trafficked and abused.UN News | Updated: 01-12-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 07:34 IST
Lilith, not her real name, who now has a three-year-old son, was able to flee to neighbouring Costa Rica, where she has dedicated her life to protecting and preventing violence and abuse against young women and girls.Lilith says she was traded as collateral in a card game. UN Costa Rica/Danilo Mora
She has since taken on a leadership role in the development of a UN-supported campaign “Ponete en Mis Zapatos”, or “Put Yourself in My Shoes”, which brings together asylum-seekers and refugees, many of whom like Lilith have experienced violence, to fight xenophobia and other forms of discrimination in their host communities.
As the UN marks 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence read more here about Lilith’s journey to empowerment.
