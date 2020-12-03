Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO celebrates fourth anniversary of Cambodian Chapei Dang Veng’s inclusion to ICH list

Chapei Dang Veng is a Cambodian musical tradition closely associated with the life, customs and beliefs of the Cambodian people. It features the Chapei (a type of lute often played at cultural festivals) accompanied by singing.

UNESCO | Phnom Penh | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:33 IST
UNESCO celebrates fourth anniversary of Cambodian Chapei Dang Veng’s inclusion to ICH list
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@JubileeMish)

UNESCO Phnom Penh Office has a great pleasure to join Cambodian people, the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and especially, the Chapei Dang Veng Communities, in celebrating the 4th anniversary of the inscription of the Chapei Dang Veng being listed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List on November 30, 2016. To commemorate this day, Chapei Festival was organized from 28 to 30 November 2019 by the National Museum of Cambodia and Cambodian Living Arts.

Chapei Dang Veng is a Cambodian musical tradition closely associated with the life, customs, and beliefs of the Cambodian people. It features the Chapei (a type of lute often played at cultural festivals) accompanied by singing. Song lyrics range from the educational and a type of social commentary, to satire while incorporating traditional poems, folk tales, or Buddhist stories.

The tradition is considered to have multiple functions within Cambodian communities, such as safeguarding traditional rituals; transmitting social, cultural, and religious knowledge and values; providing exposure to the old Khmer language; creating a space for social and political commentary; entertaining; connecting generations; and building social cohesion. Apart from musical talent, skills required to be a Chapei player include wit, the ability to improvise, and be a good storyteller. While performers are generally male, there are no gender restrictions on who can play the Chapei. Transmitted orally within families and informal master-apprentice relationships, today the art form is practiced by few performers and even fewer masters exist.

This year, UNESCO wishes to take this opportunity to commemorate the late Mr. Phirum Prach Chhuon, one of the 17 Living Human Treasure, nominated by the King of Cambodia on October 3, 2012, as well as one of the two top masters and signers of Chapei Dang Veng of Cambodia. He made a tremendous effort to transfer his knowledge and skills on Chapei Dang Veng to his apprentices until he passed away on November 17, 2018. Now, some of his apprentices became masters and Chapei Dang Veng artists to pursue the continuity of this Intangible Cultural Heritage for the next generation.

Since the beginning of Covid-19, the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has been implementing the Chapei Dang Veng Project, supported by UNESCO. The project focuses on the promotion and safeguarding of Chapei Dang Veng among the general public, thorough mapping research, documentation, education, and training for young people especially for Chapei Community, reinforcement of the curriculum on Chapei at the Secondary School of Fine Arts.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German firms should expect less generous coronavirus aid from January - state premiers

German companies affected by a decision to extend a partial lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic should expect less generous state aid from January onwards, conservative state premiers said on Thursday. Chancellor Angela Merkel and state ...

GFP demands Old Goa be declared heritage zone

The Goa Forward Party on Thursday demanded that Old Goa, an area which is home to UNESCO- notified monuments, be declared a heritage zone. GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the party has decided to take up the initiative and will not rest t...

Amid ‘unprecedented’ needs, UNICEF asks for $6.4 billion to help 190 million children

The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency. It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories. It is an unprecedented situation, sa...

Mamata stresses on need for inclusive growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without naming anyone, on Thursday said that there is need for inclusive growth rather than polarisation in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario. The pandemic had caused a lot of people to lose their jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020