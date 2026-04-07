Trump's Bold Stand Against Media Leaks Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
President Donald Trump threatened to jail a journalist unless they reveal their source for reporting on a rescued airman in Iran. At a White House press conference, he criticized negative media coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and emphasized national security concerns over the disclosure.
In a dramatic escalation of his administration's conflict with the press, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to demand the source of a journalist's report regarding a rescued airman in Iran.
At a White House press conference, Trump threatened potential legal action if the journalist fails to comply, signaling an intensifying battle between the government and media over national security disclosures. The incident followed negative media coverage of a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iran.
The controversy intensified as Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr suggested broadcasters airing so-called "fake news" might face stricter scrutiny during license renewals, amplifying Trump's criticism of media outlets he accuses of undermining efforts in the U.S.-Israeli military campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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