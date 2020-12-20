Left Menu
Cultural festival organised in Srinagar to showcase talents from J-K

With the 40 days of harsh winters, popularly known as Chila -e-Kalaan all set to begin on Tuesday, a three-day 'Istaqbaal -e-Chila -e-Kalaan' festival is being held in Srinagar to welcome the chilly season.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:14 IST
Cultural festival organised in Srinagar to showcase talents from J-K
A play being organised at the event. (Photo: ANI).

A three-day cultural event 'Srinagar Smart City Istaqbaal- e-Chila- e- Kalaan (popularly known as 40-days of harsh winters) is being held in Srinagar to welcome the chilly season. The December 19-21 event will showcase several cultural programmes including dance, music, and drama programmes. It has been organised by Actors Creative Theatre (ACT) in collaboration with District administration Srinagar smart city.

"The season of Chila -e-Kalaan is quite dull. Activities are very less due to the chilly weather across Kashmir during this time. We wanted to show that it was possible to remain active during this season as well. The event is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents. Apart from Kashmiri, events are also being held in languages like Pahari, Punjabi, and Gojri," said Mushtaq Ali, one of the organisers. He further said, "This year, especially-able kids are also participating, who will be able to showcase their talents. So far, the response is quite good. Apart from the audience who are coming here to watch these events, we are also telecasting all our programmes live on Social Media platforms that include YouTube, Facebook live among others.

"A number of performances are being shown here. Events like drama, dance, music among others are being held here. I am very happy to be here. Events like this refresh the mind of the people. Those who are ready to enjoy, they do not bother whether the weather is too hot or too cold," said Sayyed Tariq, a visitor. Ayra, a participant said, "I thank the organisers for starting this event. Participants will be able to present their talents. A lot of nice stuff is here. Our group is also presenting the Kashmiri dance on Sufiana songs. More girls should participate."

"This a good event. Even I am going to participate here. These kinds of events will encourage the music industry in Kashmir to grow. Recordings are fine, but artists' talents will only improve if they are live in front of the audience," Kamran Bukhari, another participant added. (ANI)

