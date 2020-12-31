Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh's tableau selected for Republic Day parade, leaving behind states like Madhya Pradesh

The splenderous sound of Chhattisgarh's folk music will resonate on the Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day in the national capital as a special committee of the Defence Ministry has selected the state's tableau for the second time in a row for the Republic Day parade on January 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:11 IST
Chhattisgarh's tableau selected for Republic Day parade, leaving behind states like Madhya Pradesh
Visuals from the Republic Day parade in Raisina Hills. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The splenderous sound of Chhattisgarh's folk music will resonate on the Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day in the national capital as a special committee of the Defence Ministry has selected the state's tableau for the second time in a row for the Republic Day parade on January 26. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated the officials of the state on the selection of the tableau.

After going through five rounds of tough selection process of the Defence Ministry, the state tableau, depicting the folk instruments used in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh with its cultural surroundings, was selected, the Chhattisgarh Information Centre informed. The state tableau has made its entry in the final list of tableaux, leaving behind big states such as Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The tableau will depict folk instruments used on various occasions from Bastar in the south of Chhattisgarh to Surguja in the north. Cultural values inherited in Chhattisgarh's local customs and festivals have also been highlighted with the help of these instruments, the state information centre said. The special committee of the Defence Ministry selected the tableau after going through a 3D model design, prepared after three months of research on the music and attire of artistes.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...

Andhra records 338 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 338 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the official on Thursday. The state COVID nodal officer stated that in the last 24 hours, 61,148 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 338 of them were detect...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...

Nicki Minaj shares experience of giving birth to baby boy

American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday local time answered fans questions about giving birth to her newborn son. According to E News, the new mommy took to Twitter and in a spontaneous fan Question and Answer shared intimate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020