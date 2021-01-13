Odisha: Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao passes away
Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:14 IST
Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Rao was admitted to SCB after getting after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, his daughter informed. He will be cremated with full state honour, announced Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Odisha CM condoled his demise saying, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of philanthropist Padma Shri D Prakash Rao, The good samaritan will always be remembered for his dedication to uplift the lines of children through education. My thoughts and prayers with the bereaved family member." Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled Rao's demise saying that he was dedicated to the development of the neglected people of society.
"I am saddened to learn of the death of Padma Shri D. Prakash Rao, a prominent social activist from Odisha. He was dedicated to the development of the neglected people of society," said Pradhan. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of his social work and during his visit to Cuttack in 2014, he especially invited Prakash Babu and held talks with him. The late Prakash Rao will always be an inspiration to Oriyas," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
