Left Menu

In bid to revive Valley's music industry, youth churn out music videos, post them on online platforms

Youngsters in Kashmir are churning out professional music videos and uploading them on online platforms in an effort to revive the film and music industry in Kashmir Valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:16 IST
In bid to revive Valley's music industry, youth churn out music videos, post them on online platforms
Youngsters at a jamming session in Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI

Youngsters in Kashmir are churning out professional music videos and uploading them on online platforms in an effort to revive the film and music industry in Kashmir Valley. "Kashmir's music is very rich compared to many other states but our music industry is lagging behind the industries of those states. These young artists are doing everything themselves from writing lyrics to composing and editing these videos and then posting them on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. If another exclusive platform is available for them and if their work is properly marketed, it will create a revolution in Kashmir's music industry," says Umar Nisar a Radio Jockey.

"If opportunity does not knock the door build that door", he shares his favourite quote. The youngsters also collaborating with locals of Kashmir

Rishab Kakoo, a singer said "I have posted 18 music videos on Youtube of rap and other genres. My music is mostly of a western style. I do most of the work myself from writing lyrics to composition so as to reduce the budget to the best of my ability." Jibran a Rapper and lyricist, " When I was young, I heard from my father and my grand father about film shooting of Bollywood cinemas in Kashmir. I have not seen any such shooting in Kashmir in my life."

The talented youth do not have a platform to showcase their talent in Kashmir, he says. "I have been doing music videos in collaborations and as singles. I use the online platform to exhibit my talent after which those who are interested can collaborate with me," says Jibran.

Muhammad Arif an audio engineer shared his dream of wanting to work in music from childhood. "I learned a lot by collaborating with artists in Kashmir. There is an abundance of talent here," he says. The youngsters are also giving opportunities to new faces to act in these videos and many actors and musicians have become popular in the Valley after some of their videos got good reception on online platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese port blast investigator formally told he is removed

The prosecutor investigating last years massive blast in Beirut was formally notified Friday that he would no longer lead an enquiry into last years deadly port explosion, state-run Lebanons National News Agency reported.Thursdays decision ...

Fuel price hike, actors' tweets: Patole, Fadnavis trade barbs

A day after BJP leader DevendraFadnavis said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patolescomments on some actors not taking a stand on the fuel pricehike issue were for publicity, the latter hit back on Fridaysaying the former chief ministers co...

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to release on this date

The highly anticipated Bollywood movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to hit the big screens on July 9, this year. The upcoming film, which features Ayushmann along with actor Vaani Kapoor, marks the first-e...

Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast

The Punjab government on Friday approved special provisions in its rules to provide government jobs to the kin of the four minors killed in the Maur Mandi bomb blast in 2017.The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021