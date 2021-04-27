Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Diversity of indigenous peoples highlighted in UN photo exhibit

The rights of indigenous people to make decisions about their cultural heritage and traditional way of life is being recognized in a United Nations photo exhibition.

UN News | Updated: 27-04-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 08:08 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Diversity of indigenous peoples highlighted in UN photo exhibit

The UN estimates there are some 476 million indigenous people in more than 90 countries around the world who have been denied the opportunity to control their own political, social, economic and cultural development.

Alexander KhimushinAdults (left to right) from the Omo River, Ethiopia, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala and Taimyr Peninsula, Russia feature in the photo exhibition.

The images collected in the World in Faces exhibition showcase the diversity of indigenous cultures on every continent and have been released to coincide with the 20th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) which is currently underway online and in person at UN Headquarters in New York.

The meeting is bringing together people to discuss the role of indigenous peoples in implementing Sustainable Development Goal 16 which is focused on promoting just, peaceful and inclusive societies.

Follow this link to see more of the inspiring portraits.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG's Pochettino relishing challenge against 'amazing' Guardiola

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino said his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world as they prepare to renew their rivalry in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. The pair have locked hor...

Hong Kong leader says govt could intervene in Bar Association if necessary

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association, whose chief has been labelled an anti-China politician by Beijings top representative office in the city. Paul Harris, chairman ...

Google doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Happy Freedom Day, South AfricaToday Google illustrates a beautiful doodle to celebrates freedom and commemorates the first post-apartheid elections held on that day in 1994. Today, South Africa celebrates Freedom Day to mark the liberation...

Strategy to help you in bitcoin trading

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency ever created, and due to this, people have a next-level trust factor associated with bitcoin. If you also want to trade in bitcoin, you must be well aware of every area of bitcoin. Bitcoin is not just abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021