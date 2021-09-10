Left Menu

J-K's Poonch district boasts of 9 Taekwondo black belt holders, martial art form popular among women, girls

Taekwondo seems to be picking up among youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir with close to 10 of them now holding the certified black belt in the martial art in Poonch district of the union territory.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:17 IST
J-K's Poonch district boasts of 9 Taekwondo black belt holders, martial art form popular among women, girls
Visuals of Rajinder Singh, Taekwondo coach at Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taekwondo seems to be picking up among youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir with close to 10 of them now holding the certified black belt in the martial art in Poonch district of the union territory. Training in Taekwondo Martial Arts have been in vogue in Poonch for the last four years and what started initially as four students, today the district has around 250 students training for the martial art will many even representing the district at national or international level competitions, according to Rajinder Singh, a physical education teacher at the Department of Youth Residence and Taekwondo.

In Taekwondo, one can become a black belt holder only after qualifying for a test that is conducted at the international level in South Korea. After clearing the test, South Korea reward the student with a certificate, Singh said. Speaking to ANI, Rajinder Singh said, "Students here are doing so well that around 13-14 students have represented the district at the national level and four students have represented the nation at the international level. In addition, some youngsters have also performed very well in the virtual championships, in which around 26-27 countries participate."

Keeping in view the achievements of his students, the coach said he felt very optimistic about the future and was confident that they will represent the district at the international level. He said, "I am sure our students will participate in Asian Games also and will represent the nation." "Taekwondo has emerged as the first choice of youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with a majority of girls taking up the Korean martial art where they are being taught self-defence. We have the maximum number of female players as compared to other academies of Jammu and Kashmir," said Singh.

A female player said, "I have been practising this game here for the last one to two years. I am a state gold medalist and inter-district gold medalist Taekwondo player. Around 70-80 girls are here in the academy learning this game as it is very important for girls to learn self-defence." "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we could not participate in national games, but, now we are again preparing for it to represent our nation and win gold medals. We also want to participate in Olympics," she added.

Another male student, a blackbelt holder said, "I have been learning for the last four years and have become a black belt holder. With the combined efforts of our coach and myself, I have won six gold medals at the national level and one at the international level. It is a big achievement for me to represent Poonch district and beat other academies of Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021