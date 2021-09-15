Left Menu

Despite losing hands in accident, Odisha artist continues to follow passion for painting

A 26-years old artist from Bhubaneshwar continues to follow his passion for painting even after losing his both hands in an accident.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-09-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 06:07 IST
Despite losing hands in accident, Odisha artist continues to follow passion for painting
Visuals of Prabhakar Pradhan in Odisha who follows passion for painting after losing both hands in accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-years old artist from Bhubaneshwar continues to follow his passion for painting even after losing his both hands in an accident. Speaking to ANI, the artist, Prabhakar Pradhan on Tuesday shared his love and passion for painting since childhood.

"In 2012, I have lost both of my hands in a train accident. But I have been painting since childhood, so I love doing it. I face many challenges while holding the brush and painting, but I still do it," he said. Pradhan further said that he paints different types of idols and sceneries like Lord Ganesha, Krishna, Jagannath, Saraswati and sceneries. It takes me around 45-50 minutes to paint one scenery or idol, he added.

For creating such beautiful paintings, he also received many awards in his childhood. "I have even been awarded Rs 5,000 by the district collector for a painting in childhood," Pradhan told reporters here. Encouraging people across the country, he said that people should believe in their talent and hard work. A person only needs the willpower to do something in their life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021