Left Menu

Condolences for legendary gospel artist Dr Deborah Fraser

Fraser passed away on Sunday due to an illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:59 IST
Condolences for legendary gospel artist Dr Deborah Fraser
Fraser went on to produce several award-winning albums throughout her career. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended sincere condolences to the family friends, colleagues and fans of legendary gospel artist, Dr Deborah Fraser.

Fraser passed away on Sunday due to an illness.

She was a renowned gospel artist who began her illustrious career in 1985 as a back-up vocalist for local and international artists such as Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Lucky Dube and Brenda Fassie, to name a few.

She released her first album titled 'Abanye Bayombona' in 2000. The album has sold over one million copies.

Fraser went on to produce several award-winning albums throughout her career.

Recently she was honoured with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Sacred Music by the Christian leadership Academy.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022