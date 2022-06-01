Rahul Gandhi mourns demise of singer KK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi said, "Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the demise of singer KK. The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday. Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. KK is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Every '90s kid will always remember KK for the album's title track 'Pal' and also 'Yaaron' which gave most school kids friendship goals. His voice struck a connection with listeners that left them wanting for more and such was the emotional connect that even today, these songs are played in school and office farewells. (ANI)

