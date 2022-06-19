Left Menu

Mangaluru Police names three-month-old Labrador Retriever 'Charlie' inspired by movie 'Charlie 777'

Mangaluru Police dog squad has named a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever police dog as 'Charlie' inspired by the Kannada film 'Charlie 777'.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-06-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 12:43 IST
Mangaluru Police names three-month-old Labrador Retriever 'Charlie' inspired by movie 'Charlie 777'
3-month-old Female Labrador Retriever 'CHARLIE' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru Police dog squad has named a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever police dog as 'Charlie' inspired by the Kannada film 'Charlie 777'. A simple naming ceremony was held for Charlie and the event was attended by top police officials.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "This new dog will be trained for the detection of explosives." This is inspired by 777 Charlie movie, an Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy-drama movie which was released on June 10, 2022, and written and directed by Kiranraj K and starring Rakshit Shetty. The movie is based on the relationship between a dog and a man. In this movie, a dog changes Dharma's (Rakshit Shetty) life who was earlier a loner and introvert. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022