'Historic Day': Arjun Munda congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her assumption of office as President of India

Tribal dance troupes from six different states of India performed in honour of the 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu at the National Tribal Research Institute, New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey. On the occasion, a welcome song and colourful dances were presented by the tribal artists. Jharkhand group performed Santhali folk dance, Kunti group performed Mundari folk dance, Orissa group performed Adwasi Santhali Kalash Folk Dance, Howrah, West Bengal group performed Santari Lakchar Anech dance, and Chhattisgarh group performed Panthi dance.

In his address on the occasion, Tribal Affairs Minister Munda praised the artists coming from many states for their outstanding dance performances. Further, Munda said that today is a historic day as Droupadi Murmu belonging to the tribal society has become the President of the country. In his address, Mahendra Pandey appreciated the dance performance of all the artists.

He said "The daughter of India, who hails from the world of water-land-forest, has today become the President of the country and this new history has been made in the Amrit kaal for the country." He also added that it is a clear indicator of the new thinking of the present government which is giving shape to a progressive India. Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India at a ceremony in Parliament's Central Hall in New Delhi on Monday. With this, she has become the first tribal, second woman and the youngest President of India. She was administered oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Incidentally, she is also the first leader to be elected to the country's top job, who was born after independence.

After taking the oath, Murmu delivered her first address as President of India at the Central Hall of President, in which she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and all the MPs and MLAs who voted for her. In her address, she also mentioned the Santhal Revolution, the Paika Revolution, the Coal Revolution and the Bhil Revolution. In her address, the new President of India also reminisced the tribal contribution to the freedom struggle and named the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda for social upliftment and patriotism. Murmu said, "I will discharge my duties with full loyalty. For me, the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the countrymen will always be the source of my energy."

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, members of the council of ministers, governors, chief ministers, members of parliament and other dignitaries and officials. Before taking the oath as President of India, Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. She also met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Murmu in the July 18 presidential polls defeated joint opposition candidate and former union minister Yashwant Sinha by securing 64 per cent of the total valid votes. The counting of the votes was held on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)