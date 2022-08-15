Andhra Pradesh: Independence Day celebrated at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute

76th Independence Day was celebrated at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute by hoisting of the national flag by chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna and singing of the National Anthem by staff and students. As per a press release from the Andhra Pradesh TDP office, Nandamuri Balakrishna, speaking on the occasion, explained that the current generation's freedom is the result of sacrifices made by several great citizens of this nation. Several leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji, Pingali Venkaiah, and Vavilala Gopala Krishna have worked tirelessly to bring the nation freedom, he added. On the occasion of India's 75th anniversary, he asked the people to remember the sacrifices made by millions of freedom fighters.

According to Balakrishna, the country that was struggling to feed its people when it gained independence is now exporting food grains to 145 countries. Calling it a great accomplishment Balakrishna went on to say that India has made great strides in education, health care, and science and technology. However, he cautioned the people to remember that, despite doing a lot to develop the country, India still needs to achieve more and continue to focus on its development. While highlighting the rise in drug use among youth, Balakrishna warned that if the drug problem is not addressed properly, it will stymie the nation's progress. Balakrishna urged the people to continue fighting corruption, pointing out that it is on the rise in the country. While remembering his parents, on whose names BIACH & RI was founded, Balakrishna expressed happiness that he could help the nation fight cancer through the hospital. He concluded his message by wishing everyone a happy 75th anniversary of independence and a happy 76th Independence Day.

Balakrishna later took part in a special cultural programme held in the hospital auditorium. Balakrishna honoured Vice Admiral (Retd) KASZ Raju, PVSM, AVSM, NM, a former highly decorated naval officer, during the programme. This was followed up by a musical program performed by Tollywood singers Burra Vikhyat Sairam, Hrithika Anand, Kalyan Vasanth and Yasaswini. The singers were supported by Santosh on Tabla, Nandagopal on Sitar, Sai Prasad Raju on Veena, Hemanth Kashyap on Violin, Vijay on PADs and Venkatesh on Key Board. They have sung several patriotic songs which mesmerized the audience present in the auditorium.

This program was attended by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, BIACH & RI along with JSR Prasad, Trust Board Member, BIACH & RI; Dr RV Prabhakar Rao, CEO, BIACH & RI; Dr TS Rao, Medical Director, BIACH & RI; Dr Phani Koteswara Rao, Medical Superintendent, BIACH & RI; Dr Kalpana Raghunath, Medical Superintendent, Academics and Addlife, BIACH & RI and several doctors, staff members, paramedical staff, patients, their family members. (ANI)

