Govt invests $34 million to continue support Kapa Haka in Aotearoa

The Government’s continued recognition of and support for the important place Kapa Haka has in Aotearoa was evident today at a celebration at Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Willow-Jean Prime said.

“Our investment of $34 million over two years ensures that this kaupapa is funded in an equitable way, embedding a rohe-based Kapa Haka network and assisting across the motu to plan for the future and achieve the vision of Te Matatini - Mana motuhake ki te kāinga. Matatū, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao.

“This new funding builds on the hard mahi over the past year to solidify the foundations for Te Matatini to expand from a biennial, national festival, to also foster and support kapa haka in our regions.” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“It’s evident through the performance of the tamariki today that the importance of the regional base of kapa haka should not be underestimated. The regional initiatives, competitions and whakangahau (social) ranging from our tamariki and mokopuna to adults and even our kaumātua and kuia, are not only critical feeders into the national competition, but to the wellbeing of our people.”

Earlier this year more than 1.8 million people streamed Te Matatini on TVNZ+, and research by Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga (New Zealand Māori Centre of Research Excellence) has shown evidence of above average academic achievement of Māori students who participate in Mana Kuratahi and Ngā Kapa Haka Tuarua o Aotearoa; that kapa haka supports the revitalisation of te reo; and the positive contribution kapa haka makes to health and wellbeing.

“It's clear to see the mana and value of kapa haka to Māori and all New Zealanders. Kapa haka contributes to educational, health and economic outcomes, and most importantly is a way to express and regenerate te ao Māori.

“Te Matatini is more than just an event that takes place every two years. It is a reason for Māori to connect to their culture and support their wellbeing – ā hinengaro, ā wairua, ā tinana. In Māoridom, the price of wellbeing is not just in dollar value, it is knowing your whakapapa.

“By investing in Te Matatini, we are investing in our future. I’m delighted that through this funding we are building an Aotearoa New Zealand that is inclusive, cohesive, and where our tamariki proudly call home,” Willow-Jean Prime said. Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata, tau ana!